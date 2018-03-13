Stellar Payment Notifications

/stellar to get usage information on the App.Type
/stellar subscribe 123 within a channel to subscribe the channel to an account id (
123 in this case). Whenever there is a new payment received for an account a message will be posted to the channel. The message will be visible to all members of that channel.Type
/stellar list to list all active subscriptions of all channels.Type
/stellar unsubscribe 123 in a channel to unsubscribe an account id (
123 in this case) for a channel.This Slack App is free software, you can view it's source code here: https://github.com/cmichi/stellar-slack-payment-notifications.If you encounter any issues or need support please visit https://github.com/cmichi/stellar-slack-payment-notifications#support.
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