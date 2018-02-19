Avanan Cloud Security

Règle de conservation des données
Avanan will retain customer data in accordance with to the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The stored information will be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Avanan will remove stored customer in accordance with the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The data will be removed automatically and will not be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Règle de stockage des données
Avanan will store the customer data in accordance with the Avanan Platform guide that describes the Avanan platform architecture and its integration with customer and third-party security solutions including the communication protocols and security standards.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs