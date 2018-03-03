Run commands on your computers with a slash command like this: /triggercmd CalculatorOr something more complex like this: /triggercmd Notepad on Windows Box with parameter NewNote.txt1. Go to www.triggercmd.com to setup an account. 2. Install an agent on your computer (Windows, Mac, Linux, or Raspberry Pi). 3. Add this App to your Slack workspace. 4. Run commands on your computers with /triggercmd command.
TRIGGERcmd pourra voir :
TRIGGERcmd pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.