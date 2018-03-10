Cliphy lets you make interesting GIFs with words and sentences. It places the gif inside the text fill area. Want to wish someone "happy birthday"? You've got Cliphy. Want a heading for your website...you've got Cliphy! There literally is nothing that Cliphy can't add fun to.To create customized GIFs, visit cliphy.io
Cliphy pourra faire :
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