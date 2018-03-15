Ever needed to send a snippet of JSON to a fellow engineer? If you were feeling friendly you might have run it through a beautifier before sending it through Slack... kinda tedious.Fmt bot empowers you to skip that step and beautify JSON right in your Slack channel!With support for relaxed JSON formatting and custom indent sizing–Fmt super-charges your JSON messages... soon you'll be the talk of the whole office :sunglasses:
Fmt pourra faire :
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