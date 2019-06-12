The Who What When bot helps you and your workforce improve the impact of meetings and conversations by summarising and reminding WHO said they are going to do WHAT by WHEN.It's for leaders, managers and anyone who sets actions and tasks for others. It isn't micromanagement; it's about excelling at directing and clearly assigning responsibility and accountability in natural communication.Research shows the Who What When method to be the most efficient task management and meeting tracking tool.Once a conversation or meeting is over, the Who What When Bot will notify all recipients of their actions on your behalf by email. On the day they said they'd complete the action, the Who What When Bot sends a gentle reminder to the recipient along with a handy notification to you.Contact developers at support@whowhatwhen.ai.
Who What When pourra voir :
Who What When pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.