Connects Strava in Slack and reposts athlete and club activities into Slack channels, including time, distance, pace and map. Will unfurl Slack links with great detail. Challenge yourself and your coworkers!Powered by, not officially affiliated with Strava. Free 2 week trial. All proceeds used towards running with the New York Road Runners non-profit.
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