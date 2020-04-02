Règle de conservation des données
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of UptimeBot, such as: - list of web resources to monitor; - the history of uptime (successful pings) and downtime (unsuccessful pings); - history of opened incidents; We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after UptimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
Règle de stockage des données
The uptime statistics and any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA. Several servers that check the uptime globally may periodically ping your websites from AWS servers located in USA, France and Singapore.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis, France, Singapour
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no