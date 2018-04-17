Facecamp lets you take an animated gif from desktop or mobile by connecting the app to Slack and then visiting https://face.camp to post yourself to Slack for your teamies to see.Waving, dancing, celebrating, high fiving. Facecamp is a good vibes camp for remote teams.At &yet, we use Facecamp to add a little more emotion and personality to Slack. We hope it helps you and your team enjoy your work together a little more. PS If you enjoy this, you might also like our team's group video chat, https://talky.io
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