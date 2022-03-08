Procédure de demande de suppression de données

If you wish to invoke your privacy rights, as defined below, please contact dpo@vizito.eu or complete the form for exercising your privacy rights and deliver it to VIZITO by email or post: Right of access to personal data which VIZITO possibly has concerning you; Right to rectification, completion or update of your personal data; Right to delete your personal data (‘right to be forgotten’); Right to limit the processing of your personal data; Right to transferability of your personal data; Right to object to/oppose the processing of your personal data; In principle, you can exercise these rights free of charge via the above-mentioned email address. In addition, you can always, via your personal account, update, modify and/or verify your personal data which you were required to submit when creating your (trial) account. When a customer requests that he or she be forgotten, we will delete their personal from our production systems within 30 days if there are no legal grounds for further processing. If you no longer wish to receive newsletters or information about our services, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” button underneath each of VIZITO’s emails.