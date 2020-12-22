Règle de conservation des données
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. If you wish to be informed what Personal Information we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Règle de stockage des données
What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
DigitalOcean Kubernetes for backend servers, temporary cache server in Frankfurt.
AWS RDS for the main database in Frankfurt.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS, DigitalOcean
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no