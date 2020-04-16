The Slack Workona app allows you to send links to Slack from anywhere on the web, without leaving your browser tab or interrupting your flow. You can also send links to Slack right from Workona, or jump to any channel or direct message.
Workona pourra voir :
Workona pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Workona Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with Workona Inc.'s Terms of Service (https://workona.com/policies/terms/) and Privacy Policy (https://workona.com/policies/privacy/).
We will retain your personal information for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy (https://workona.com/policies/privacy/). We may retain certain information as required by law or for legitimate business purposes. We may also retain cached or archived copies of information about you for a certain period of time. We will respond to your access request within 30 days. Upon request, Workona will provide you with information about whether we hold, or process on behalf of a third party, any of your personal information that we are aware of. To request this information, contact us at privacy@workona.com.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Workona Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with Workona Inc.'s Terms of Service (https://workona.com/policies/terms/) and Privacy Policy (https://workona.com/policies/privacy/).
You may update, correct, or delete information about you at any time by logging into your account and modifying your information, or by emailing us at privacy@workona.com. If you wish to deactivate your account, please email us at privacy@workona.com, but note that we may retain certain information as required by law or for legitimate business purposes.
Règle de stockage des données
Workona Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with Workona Inc.'s Terms of Service (https://workona.com/policies/terms/) and Privacy Policy (https://workona.com/policies/privacy/).
Workona stores, processes and maintains files that you create and/or upload using the Services (as well as previous versions of your files), including Workona workspaces that you create, sharing lists, and other data related to your account in order to provide the service to you.
We will retain your personal information for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy (https://workona.com/policies/privacy/). We may retain cached or archived copies of information about you for a certain period of time. We will respond to your access request within 30 days. Upon request, Workona will provide you with information about whether we hold, or process on behalf of a third party, any of your personal information that we are aware of. To request this information, contact us at privacy@workona.com.
When someone (the Requester) requests for Workona Inc. (the Company) to delete personal data (the Customer Data), the data deletion request is forwarded to the Company's Data Protection Officer (privacy@workona.com) for processing. The Data Protection Officer then follows the Company's standardized "Processing Data Deletion Requests" procedure.
The procedure first requires verification that the Requester is authorized to request the data deletion. This verification is accomplished either 1) by confirming the Requester has access to the email address associated with the Customer Data, or 2) by confirming the Requester is an authorized representative of the organization that owns the domain of the primary email address associated with the Customer Data. After the Requester has been verified to be authorized, the Data Protection Officer ensures all Customer Data has been deleted from the Company's systems. All authorized data deletion requests will be processed within 30 days of verification.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge l’authentification unique avec les fournisseurs suivants
Google
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
security@workona.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)