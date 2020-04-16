Workona Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with Workona Inc.'s Terms of Service (

) and Privacy Policy (

). We will retain your personal information for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy (

). We may retain certain information as required by law or for legitimate business purposes. We may also retain cached or archived copies of information about you for a certain period of time. We will respond to your access request within 30 days. Upon request, Workona will provide you with information about whether we hold, or process on behalf of a third party, any of your personal information that we are aware of. To request this information, contact us at privacy@workona.com.