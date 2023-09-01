Règle de conservation des données
Pendo’s retention policy is to retain customer data for up to 7 years, although customers may elect to configure a shorter retention period. We also delete all data for customers who terminate their Pendo subscriptions within approximately 90 days after the termination of their subscription. Note that for this Slack application, we will not be collecting any information from users of the application. We are simply making information stored in Pendo visible to Slack users. All users of this Slack application will need to have a contract in place with Pendo. Our standard terms of service and, where applicable, Data Processing Agreements cover our data retention commitments.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
See our response to the data retention policy question.
Règle de stockage des données
Please refer to our SOC2 Type II report for an overview of our information security policies and procedures. Regarding data storage, all data is encrypted using AES-256 when at rest.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
We use Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to store and process customer data. Our customers can choose to have their data hosted in GCP regions located in either the US or EU.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud Platform
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no