Set customizable alerts on important metrics within the Bitcoin, DeFi and wider Crypto ecosystem. In addition to price alerts, we detect exchanges listings, BTC & ETH wallet transactions, the BTC Mempool size, and other on-chain metrics.Key Features * Price Alerts - Realtime, customizable price alerts for over 9000 different cryptocurrencies across 30+ top crypto exchanges, including Coinbase Pro, Binance, Uniswap, BitMEX, FTX, Bittrex, Bitstamp, Bithumb, Kraken, Bitfinex and dozens more * Exchange Listing Alerts - Immediately detect new and upcoming exchange listings * Percentage-based Price Alerts (aka volatility alerts) * Receive periodic price notifications at regular time intervals * Wallet Watch - Transaction monitoring for BTC, ETH and any ERC-20 token * Bitcoin mempool size alerts * BTC Dominance Alerts * Crypto Marketcap Alerts * Blockchain Metric Alerts - for on-chain data, such as block height, difficulty and more.Track Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Chainlink, Uniswap, BNB and over 9000 other altcoins. Measure prices in real-time relative to USD, BTC, EUR, GBP, and dozens of other fiat currencies and stablecoins.We offer no financial or legal advice.
Cryptocurrency Alerting pourra faire :
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Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
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Contact pour les questions de sécurité
contact@cryptocurrencyalerting.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)