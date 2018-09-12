Interact Software provides powerful Intranet Software for getting your employees connected.Interact Software’s Slack widget embeds a specific Slack channel into your team area, keeping things relevant and avoiding the noise and distraction in your workplace.• Configure the Slack widget to show your desired Slack channel• See the most recent messages within that Slack channel• Post to that Slack channel with mentioning • Send and view attachments within that Slack channelThis Slack App requires a paid account with Interact Software. For more information on this please go to our main website https://www.interact-intranet.com/For further support with Slack this App please check out our community which gives details on how to contact us https://community.interact-intranet.com
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