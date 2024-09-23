Règle de conservation des données
Data retention settings depend on the user subscription plan. 1. The Free plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 1 month. 2. The Essential plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 6 months. 3. The Professional plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 2 years. 4. The Ultimate plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 5 years.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The Processor undertakes that at the choice of the Controller, deletes or returns all the personal data to the Controller after the end of the provision of services relating to processing, and deletes existing copies unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the personal data.
Règle de stockage des données
Your data, including respondents' details and survey responses, is secure both at rest and in transit. We have a fixed backup cycle, and we regularly test backups to ensure they work as expected.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
OpenAI GPT (API Services and ChatGPT Enterprise Services)
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Data sent through the API is retained for a maximum of 30 days, after which it is deleted. OpenAI may store anonymized data for system improvement, but such data does not identify customers or users.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
The models are hosted in a public cloud, which operates based on Cloudflare solutions. The data is stored and processed exclusively for service delivery purposes and is not used for model training unless the customer explicitly consents.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
OpenAI relies on subprocessors:https://platform.openai.com/subprocessors.
The solution ensures compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other data protection laws. Data transfers to subprocessors are protected under mechanisms such as Standard Contractual Clauses