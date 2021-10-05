Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Inspired Concepts, Inc., which owns and operates the Please Share app, collects the minimum amount of data necessary for the service to function. If a company chooses to stop using the service, their information will be retained for a period of at least one year before being purged.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Companies can request that their data be deleted by emailing support@pleaseshare.co. Requests typically take 30 days to process.

Règle de stockage des données All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2), and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in the U.S.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Please Share is entirely cloud-hosted with Amazon Web Services (AWS) virtual machines, databases, and file storage. All data centers are located in the United States.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS