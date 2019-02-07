Diverse and Inclusive organizations are 8x more likely to achieve better business outcomes. Swirl enables authentic connections between colleagues with similar interests and differences in personal identity to build a culture of inclusion and belonging at work.Swirl can improve perceptions of belonging and inclusion at your organization by 11% in 3 months.* (results from early customers in Swirl's pilot program)How It Works:Real Profiles Identity has many elements, and they don't always fit neatly into a box. Swirl takes an open ended approach where each employee can describe their personal identity and interests in their own words.-Background -Interests -Personal IdentityMeaningful Matches Authentic relationships require purposeful connection. Swirl's algorithm matches you to a different colleague every other week.-Commonalities + Differences: Swirl matches colleagues with common interests and differences in personal identity for constructive relationship building.-A Warm Introduction: Get introduced via a private message telling you what you have in common and giving you a few conversation starters.-Choose How to Meet: Schedule 30 dedicated minutes to get to know each other over coffee, lunch, or a video call if you're in different locations.Measurable Impact To improve inclusion, it must be measured. Swirl helps you understand impact with quantitative and qualitative insights through a combination of usage metrics and employee surveys.-Biweekly Feedback -Quarterly Belonging & Inclusion Survey -AnonymousStart with a 30-day free trial, no credit card required.
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