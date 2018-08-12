Ads Workbench allows you to connect your lead generation sources (like Facebook Lead Ad forms) with a Slack channel. The Slack integration will send you a notification to the selected channel each time you collect a lead.You can tag someone each time a lead come in and you can as well include in the notification the details of the lead generation source (like the campaign and ad ids in the case of Facebook Lead Ad forms).We offer a 7 days free trial. After it, a paid account is required to use our app.
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