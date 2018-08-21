linkchat.io extends Slack with online meeting functions. The meeting room opens directly in your browser. You don't need to download or install anything. In the conference, video, audio and screen-sharing are immediately available to you. You start a new meeting by entering /linkchat in your channel. All participants who want to attend the meeting simply click the link that is displayed. It's that simple!
linkchat.io pourra faire :
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