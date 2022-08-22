Wired Relations

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Règle de stockage des données We have adopted appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure, that your personal information is not subject to accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to personal data transmitted, stored or otherwise unlawfully processed.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne, France

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes