Samsara Notifications

Samsara is a connected operations platform that brings sensor data to the organizations that drive our economy—from transportation and logistics to construction, food production, energy, and manufacturing—in order to improve the safety, efficiency, and quality of their operations. The Samsara integration allows you to configure alerts to show up as Slack messages. Instead of sending e-mail or SMS notifications, you can now channel your messages into team channels, or you can trigger a personal message. Now, you can receive alerts on temperature ranges exceeded, documents submitted, and harsh events detected via Slack. Note that this integration requires a paid subscription to Samsara.