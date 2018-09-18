Introducing Sniped, a fun Slack app that encourages employees to lock their workstations.How does it work? When you find an unattended, unlocked laptop, type /snipe and your username on their Slack. Then, lock their laptop. You get a star for staying vigilant. They receive a warning and a notification to a public channel, so that they’ll never forget to lock their laptop again.You can get monthly or all-time summaries of who’s been keeping the company safe… and who hasn't. Don't let bad actors steal top-secret IP or leak sensitive data that could cost your company millions. Sign up for a free 14-day trial, no credit card required.To learn more about sniped, visit our website at https://sniped.app.
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Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.