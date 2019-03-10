Advanced Poll

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services and automatically deleted after 2 years of inactivity. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the service to function.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données You can request removal of you data at any time by contacting us at contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We will delete your data and all backups of it in a timely manner.

Règle de stockage des données All data is transmitted encrypted over HTTPS/TLS 1.2, encrypted at rest using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up.

Site(s) de centre de données Irlande

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Amazon Web Services

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes