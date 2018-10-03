Sound branch is a free voice messaging app that revolutionizes communication in 10 second sound bites. This unique, direct form of communication allows you to make connections, follow conversations that matter and add your voice. Integrate Sound Branch into your Slack team and benefit from sharing sound bites directly to any Slack workspace, channel or group.
Sound Branch pourra voir :
Sound Branch pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.