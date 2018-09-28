Customer Thermometer is a 1-click survey tool. By adding our rating buttons to emails you send, you allow your customers to rate your performance in real-time.Our Slack integration means you can be notified via any Slack channel you choose, as soon as you receive customer feedback.- Get a Slack notification every time you receive a customer rating, customer comment, or piece of customer feedback. - Or, choose only to be notified to specific response types (for example, just get notified about customers who have an issue) - Know exactly which customer has said what - Notifications are RAG colored so you can easily identify positive and negative feedback at a glance - You can be notified about responses to all surveys in Customer Thermometer, or just a selection - Works across all survey types: embedded and email thermometers - This feature requires you to have a paid account with Customer Thermometer. - Customer Thermometer can be easily embedded into emails you send from the world's leading cloud platforms: Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Outlook and many more.
Customer Thermometer pourra voir :
Customer Thermometer pourra faire :
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