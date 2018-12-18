WS Form is a WordPress form builder that allows you to create any type of web form for your WordPress website. The WS Form Slack app allows you to connect WordPress forms created in WS Form PRO to Slack. Push messages to any Slack channel in your Workspace and include attachments by configuring the action in WS Form PRO. This app requires the paid version of WS Form PRO and the Slack Add-On for WS Form PRO. The add-on supports buttons, fields and images in attachments.