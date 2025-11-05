Règle de conservation des données
Account-Related Information other Personal Information will be kept and stored for such period of time as we deem necessary taking into account the business purpose for which it was collected in the first instance (i.e. the administration of Your Account for as long as Your Account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate Your Account), and our obligations under applicable data protection law. This may include retaining Account-Related Information or other Personal Information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services.
Where we retain Personal Information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Service, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Règle de stockage des données
BrowserStack stores all user data in compliance with GDPR and CCPA policies. All user’s data is stored in AWS and GCP data center systems. Also, we have appropriate agreements, including DPAs and SCCs executed with our Cloud Service Providers to meet adequacy and security requirements.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis, Irlande, Pays-Bas, Inde
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
On AWS and GCP
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS and GCP
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no