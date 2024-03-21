Règle de conservation des données

We process and store your Personal Data to the extent that it is required to (i) provide you access to and use of our Websites and Products; (ii) download and use our Apps; (iii) perform the requested Services pursuant to our contractual obligations; and (iv) fulfill our legal obligations. Under certain circumstances, your personal information will be securely stored and isolated from any further processing until deletion is possible. For example, when we have a legitimate interest in the storage of your Personal Data for as long as it is subject to retention requirements or storage for evidence, fraud prevention, or security purposes. Thereafter, your Personal Data will be deleted from our systems.