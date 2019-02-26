PronoContest is a sporting predictions contest app for companies and individuals.Only available for Enterprise edition, which is the paid and augmented version of PronoContest, this connector allows you to publish ranking updates directly into your group channel as soon as they happen, ie. after a match.
PronoContest.com pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.