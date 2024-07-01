Standup & Prosper

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently. For explicit data removal outside of the policy, contact security@standup-and-prosper.com

Règle de stockage des données Data is hosted and stored in our cloud provider. Sensitive data such as credit cards and credentials are encrypted and follow best practices put forward by NIST and our security team as well as the local regulations in your country.

Site(s) de centre de données Suisse, Irlande, États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no