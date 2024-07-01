The standup bot for the most effective and concise
daily async standup meetings. For any Team. Simple. Reliable. Forever free.
Trusted by hundreds of thousands of well known companies
to do their standups.Standup & Prosper
is the bot that keeps your daily stand-up meetings organized.
* Pick a channel and whom to include
* Use our default, Scrum-style questions or enter your own
* Choose your standup schedule
Now you can talk to the bot to answer your daily questions at your convenience. If you forget, Standup & Prosper will remind you before your scheduled standup time. Answers from all team members are reported back to your chosen channel in a neat, clean thread.Every standup feature you need, Standup & Prosper has
:
:movie_camera: Automate
daily huddle check-ins, retrospectives, 360 feedback reviews, 1-on-1, and other workflows.
:bar_chart: Run multiple reports
on a schedule or asynchronously in any users’ time zone.
:page_with_curl: Comprehensive Reporting
portal to review your latest dailies, standups, and feedback.
:package: Export
any report to wherever you need to with automated webhooks, emails, channel posts.
:pushpin: Issue Tracker Integration
to link to and reference issue in any project management tool including JIRA.
:dart: Legendary Support
helping to solve every one of your support needs. Have a problem, just let us know, and we'll fix or improve it.Built for Remote Teams - scales for Enterprise
• get summary reports in Slack (DM/channel), via email or in the management portal;
• track metrics & OKR, team’s health, success, and happiness;
• share goals, blockers, to-do lists, meeting notes;
• provides advanced permissions and access management for your team;
• designed by industry exports in collaboration to ensure your teams remain effectiveStandup & Prosper is simple, reliable, and forever free
.
And Standup & Prosper offers more than just the community version. If you want higher reliability or premium support, check out upgrading your workspace.
We care about teams getting better, if you find a way to make that happen or if you encounter any inconveniences when using the bot, please let us know!
Our core community version really will remain free forever! You can even compare Standup & Prosper to all the paid services such as Standup Bot, Standuply, Standup Jack, Kyber, Scrum Genius, Standups by Jell, Standup Alice, Progress Plum, Polly, Troopr Standup, DailyBot, Geekbot, Status Hero, and even Sup, and see that Standup & Prosper offers exactly what you need!