Règle de conservation des données
User's Slack API token is being obtained and shown to the user. Slack API token is being stored by the app for 1 hour for caching purposes.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
User's Slack API token is being deleted from the app automatically after 1 hour.
Règle de stockage des données
Apart from Slack API token no other user data is stored by the app.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no