Get detailed Slack messages when Templarbit triggers a security event. Instant visibility helps operators quickly identify if action needs to be taken. Templarbit is Application layer security for modern teams. Prevent attacks on your applications and APIs before they affect your business with a more intelligent security platform.
Templarbit pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.