BigMarker Webinar Responder

Règle de conservation des données
BigMarker Customers unilaterally determine what Customer Data they route through the BigMarker Services and how the Services are configured. As such, BigMarker operates on a shared responsibility model. If a Customer is unable to delete Customer Data via the self-services functionality of the Services, then BigMarker deletes Customer Data upon the Customer's written request, within the timeframe specified in the Data Protection Addendum and in accordance with Applicable Data Protection Law.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
BigMarker will, within sixty (60) days after request by Customer following the termination or expiration of the Agreement, delete all Customer Data from BigMarker’s systems.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, Customer understands that BigMarker may retain Customer Data if required by law, and such data will remain subject to the requirements of this Addendum.
Règle de stockage des données
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no