Time Off ⚡ by Deel

Highlights of the App:white_check_mark: It runs entirely in Slack, keeping your team in the system they know and love.:white_check_mark: It has unique features to simplify and streamline the out of office experience, such as auto-setting Slack statuses, creating calendar events, and helping employees hand off tasks before time away.:white_check_mark: It integrates with GSuite, Outlook, and most HRISBook your demo today! :thumbsup:
Having the ability to easily share at a glance who is covering what aspects of their work while they are away can allow employees to take time without constant worry. We are constantly working in Slack, and having this information within our usual workflows is perfect.—Nalani Genser, People Ops & Experience Lead, Mavrck
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