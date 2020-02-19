Règle de stockage des données

The DIGITALMAIN Vizerto product leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) for infrastructure hosting. These solutions provide high levels of physical and network security and well as hosting provider that is known the market place for support SaaS solutions. At present, DIGITALMAIN's AWS cloud server instances reside in US locations. AWS maintains an audited security program, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. DIGITALMAIN does not host any production software systems within its corporate offices. We utilise AWS Key Management Service in Vizerto application. The keys can be rotated based on our configurations. We can also use customer specified keys to encrypt the data at rest. We work on AWS prescribed practice for cryptographic encryption. We use AWS KMS Server-Side Encryption that uses AES-256 algorithm. Customer (production) data is backed up leveraging multiple online replicas of data for immediate data protection. All production databases have 1 copy of the data live at any given point in time. Seven days worth of backups are kept for any database in a way that ensures restoration can occur easily. Snapshots are taken and stored to a secondary service no less often than daily and where practicable, real time replication is used. All production data sets are stored on a distributed file storage facility like Amazon's S3. As part of the DIGITALMAIN’s Vizerto product and systems environment access controls restrict users from getting accessed beyond what is permissible for their role. For e.g. Administrator access is only granted to appointed individual and approved by the management. Access Controls are also reviewed on regular basis to ensure their relevancy to individuals role. DIGITALMAIN continue to expand scope of privileges to ensure granular level access control based on product feature set and scope of the development and systems environment.