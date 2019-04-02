Make and take polls right in Slack. Gather feedback or make decisions without needing to schedule a meeting. Free for non-commercial use and tiered plans starting at $15 a month make this work for any size group.Creating a poll: /poll “Favorite food?” “Pizza” “Ice Cream” “Other”Creating an anonymous poll: /poll “Where to eat?” “Home” “Out” anonymous
Poll App pourra voir :
Poll App pourra faire :
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