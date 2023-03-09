Nightfall Pro DLP for Slack

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Customer Data is retained in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Customer Data is removed in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

Règle de stockage des données Customer Data is stored in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.nightfall.ai/privacy