Aloware is an omnichannel Cloud Contact Center that supports Calls, SMS, Social Messengers and works with any CRM.Aloware's Slack integration allows users using both Aloware and Slack to receive notifications of any incoming, occurring or outgoing call/SMS, serving as a collaboration hub for all client contact.Using this app requires a paid Aloware account.
Aloware Companion pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.