Crewmojo is modern performance management software that does not suck
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The Crewmojo integration with Slack will allow your team to:
- Send feedback and praise from Slack.
- Share praise from Slack and Crewmojo.
Praise will appear in your nominated public Slack channel for your team to see and react to - a great way to encourage your colleagues for amazing work they have performed.
We use slash commands from within Slack to send feedback and praise to your team members.
Giving praise and feedback from within Slack allows you to quickly
act on any sentiment you have regarding your colleagues.
To learn more about the Crewmojo integration with Slack, check out our guide
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You will need to have a paid account with Crewmojo for this integration. For a product overview and pricing, check us out
!