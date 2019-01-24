Paperform is a web platform that enables anyone to create beautiful online forms, payment or product pages, quickly and intuitively, without any technical knowledge. This Slack Integration allows you to send messages directly to Slack Channels, DMs or add reminders when a form is submitted. It requires an active Paperform account to use. You can connect to Slack under the Integrations section in any form editor. Paperform plans start at $15 / month, but you can try any plan free for 14 days (no CC required).