Règle de conservation des données

We retain Personal Information for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which it was obtained and consistent with applicable law. If you are a Corporate Customer or a Corporate or Independent User, we retain your Personal Information as long as we are providing Services to you. We may retain Personal Information and certain records of your transactions to the extent necessary to comply with our legal and regulatory obligations. We may also retain Personal Information in light of our legal position such as in regard to applicable statute of limitations, litigation, or regulatory investigations.