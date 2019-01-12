/tefter <command> or its shorter equivalent
/t <command>.Begin with
/t help to list some of the ways you can interact with it.LoginAny Slack workspace member who wishes to contribute to the team's content
/t login to connect your accounts.Το invite members of your workspace to your Tefter organization, read here.Adding bookmarks
/t <url>Searching
/t search <query> command or mention the
@tefter bot to search.
Yo @tefter search functional programmingThere's a short version of the search command. It's just s.
/t s agileCreating an alias
/t alias <alias> <url_pattern>Example:
/t alias api-docs https://tefter.io/docs/apior with a dynamic alias
/t alias docs/rails https://api.rubyonrails.org?q={{*}}Resolving an alias
/t <alias_pattern>Example:
/t docs/rails/link_toor by mentioning
@tefter
@tefter docs/rails/link_toListing all aliases
/t aliasesor by mentioning
@tefter
@tefter aliasesListing the most popular bookmarks
/t newsOur ranking algorithm factors in recency, likes and views.
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.