Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données All user data are kept indefinitely unless the user decides to close their account, which they can do from their profile page.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données A user may close their account and delete their data from their profile page. This process is instant and does not require any approval from our staff and hard-deletes all the data associated with their account.

Règle de stockage des données We do our best to securely store user data which can be retained in automated database backups from our cloud provider for up to 7 years.