Workteam OKR Goal Management helps employees plan and align their goals with corporate objectives. It gives managers and leaders within the organization valuable insights into progress against team and corporate objectives and encourages greater collaboration and coaching between manager and employee.The Workteam Slack integration ensures that all notifications sent to a user within Workteam are also routed through a Slack channel of the user's choice, with a link back into Workteam, where appropriate.A paid Workteam account is required in order to use the Slack integration.For help, contact the support team at support@workte.am .
Workteam pourra faire :
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