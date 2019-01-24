Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time either by making a request to ga.christov@gmail.com, or upon uninstallation of our app from their workspace, in which case all related user tokens are automatically deleted.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données The Coding Love GIFs provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to ga.christov@gmail.com. All user data is automatically deleted when users remove the app from their workspace or explicitly revoke access to it on individual basis. Additionally, we automatically purge all access tokens after 90 days to ensure customers stay protected and re-issue approvals periodically.

Règle de stockage des données All data is transmitted over HTTPS and any data stored is encrypted in transit. All user tokens we store are additionally encrypted and reside in a secure MongoDB Atlas cluster and are automatically deleted when users remove the app from their workspace or make an explicit request to delete their data. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Our main hosting providers are DigitalOcean and MongoDB Atlas to protect and store your information. They’re updated regularly and follow the latest global security standards in data protection and privacy. Whenever you act with one of our services, your data is protected and encrypted both at rest and in transit and transmitted through secure connections.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Google Cloud, Google Firebase Firestore