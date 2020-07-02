/estimate [user story] to request story point estimations from your team. Helperbot hides votes until you mark voting complete, then provides median and average points. This works asynchronously – team members vote whenever convenient while voting is open – with helpful reminders for open votes.
:thought_balloon: Jira users: Helperbot can insert issue titles and summaries using ticket numbers. You can automatically update ticket points by selecting either median or average.● Use
To connect Jira, run
estimate /auth. Note: Helperbot takes actions as this user, so consider creating a dedicated Jira account for better control. Currently supports one Jira connection per Slack organization.
/rate [thing to rate] to set up a fist of five poll, letting channel members express anonymous opinions on a scale of 0-5. ● Use
/cr <GitHub Pull Request URL> to add a PR to the review queue, allowing channel members to claim PRs for review.
:thought_balloon: Connect to the Helperbot GitHub app to display relevant PR data. Enable with ● Use
/cr auth.
/review [JIRA-SLUG] to add a Jira ticket to the review queue, allowing channel members to claim tickets.
:thought_balloon: Connect to Jira to automatically display issue titles. Enable with Helperbot is discreet, secure, and private, keeping your data under your control by requesting only essential permissions. Visit our FAQ for more details about functionality and Jira integration.Helperbot is a product of Alley, a leading remote web development agency built on the Scrum@Scale framework. We use Helperbot internally to streamline our own workflows - we hope you like it too! Learn more at alley.comHave feedback or feature requests? Helperbot is actively in development and we'd love to hear from you! :heart:
/review auth.
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