Règle de conservation des données
GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/goodst-public/privacy_policy.pdf
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the archival/removal of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/goodst-public/privacy_policy.pdf
Règle de stockage des données
GoodToday intends to store data in accordance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection and storage of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
We host our data on Heroku
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Heroku
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no