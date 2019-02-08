Share information and collaborate in real-time with Confluence and SlackConnect content from across your instance to chat Connect Confluence to your Slack channels to get the latest updates right where you work.Configure notifications Give your team members constant, accurate and up-to-date information from Confluence, at their fingertips, when they want it.Stay aware of changes Always have the most accurate and up-to-date information about what your team is working on.A paid Confluence Server or Data Center instance is required for this integration.
Confluence Server pourra voir :
Confluence Server pourra faire :
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