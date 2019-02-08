Paymo is the work and project management app that allows teams to work happy by getting everyone on the same page. Planning, scheduling, task management, time tracking, and invoicing are seamlessly integrated under the same roof.With Paymo for Slack, it's even easier to turn discussions into tasks, add task comments, or track work time without leaving Slack.From within Slack you can:• Create a new task in Paymo from a Slack message or by typing /paymo add • Get notified about all the tasks you have in Paymo • Link a specific project to a channel so you can easily upload files from the channel to the linked project • Add a message as task comment in Paymo • Display detailed information about the latest tasks you've worked on and take actions on them • Start, stop, resume, and display information about the timerNote that you’ll need a trial or paid Paymo account to use the Paymo >< Slack integration. You can read a detailed presentation of all the options in our Guide.
Paymo pourra voir :
Paymo pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
customers can delete their records permanently without an intervention from our company
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge l’authentification unique avec les fournisseurs suivants
Google, Apple
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@paymoapp.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)