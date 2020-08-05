Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données

Your rights You have certain rights regarding the information we hold about you. These rights can be exercised by contacting us as set out below: You have the right to be provided with clear, transparent and easily understandable information about how we use your personal data and your rights. This is why we are providing you with the information in this privacy policy. you have the right to access the information we keep about you – this is because we want you to be aware of the information we have about you and to enable you to verify whether we process your information in accordance with the applicable data protection laws and regulations; you have the right, under certain circumstances, to block or suppress further use of your information. When the processing is restricted, we can still store your information, but we can no longer use it; if your information is inaccurate or incomplete, you have the right to request the rectification of your information; you have the right, under certain circumstances, to request the deletion or removal of your information from our systems; you have the right to lodge a complaint about the way we handle or process your information with your national data protection authority; if our processing of your personal information is based specifically on your consent, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time. This includes your right to withdraw consent to our use of your information for direct marketing purposes; you have the right to obtain from us, under certain circumstances, your information in a structured, commonly used and machine readable form so you can reuse it for your own purposes across different services. For example: if you want to work with a different service provider, this enables you to move your information easily and in a secure manner to this new service provider. You also have the right to object to certain types of processing, including processing for direct marketing purposes. However, note that we may need to retain certain information, for example for legal or administrative purposes (e.g. keeping of accounting records). For all requests set out above, please send us an email at info@apptweak.com with “data privacy request” in the subject line and include a copy of your identity card or another proof of your identity (e.g. driver’s license) to help us prevent unauthorised individuals from accessing, changing or deleting your information. We will respond to your request as soon as practically possible. If we need more than one month (from receipt of your request) to respond to your request, we will come back to you and let you know.